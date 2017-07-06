Surrey crash on Golden Ears Way affecting traffic

The accident happened early this morning at 192nd Street

SURREY – A crash on Golden Ears Way at 192nd Street early this morning is affecting traffic.

AM730 traffic reports that one lane is getting through westbound, and that northbound traffic is also affected.

Global BC is reporting that traffic is down to one lane in both directions.

Surrey – Golden Ears Way @ 192nd St collision only 1 lane open each way on Golden Ears Way — GlobalBCtraffic (@GlobalBCtraffic) July 6, 2017