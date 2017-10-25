Surrey council to vote on Hawthorne Park’s fate Nov. 6

Vote is on controversial plan to run road through park in the north end of the city.

Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner says city council will vote on Nov. 6 on a controversial plan to run a road through Hawthorne Park in the north end of the city.

Opponents to the plan were tasked with collecting 30,372 signatures — from roughly 10 per cent of Surrey’s electors — within a month to stop city council from removing a bylaw that would enable the city to build a 105A corridor road through the park.

Steven Pettigrew, leader of Save Hawthorne Park, said this past Monday his crew filled council chambers to capacity, only to learn the vote would be delayed.

“There was standing room only,” he said. Council received a corporate report, which it is considering. “They say there’s 11,100 (signatures, or elector forms) approximately; we’re saying more, but whatever it was, it wasn’t enough in their eyes.”

While the number “did not meet the threshold,” Hepner said, “it’s still a significant number. Is 105 a necessary thing in the growing city down the road? Quite frankly, yes it is, but I’ve asked the staff to take a look at it in terms of immediacy and in terms of timing, and in terms of what the process should look like.”

“There will be a vote on the sixth of November,” Hepner said.



