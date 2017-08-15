Surrey-Cloverdale MLA Marvin Hunt spent 15 times as much as opponents in 2017 election

Marvin Hunt’s campaign reports $84K spent, NDP candidate Rebecca Smith’s campaign spent under $5K

Elections BC has released the financial disclosures for the 2017 provincial election, and the filings show that the BC Liberals far outspent all other political parties in the Surrey-Cloverdale riding during the campaign.

BC Liberal candidate Marvin Hunt spent more than 15 times the amount as the riding’s next highest spender. According to campaign disclosures, Hunt spent a total of $84,308.43 to NDP candidate Rebecca Smith’s $4,860.27.

Some of the largest differences in spending between the two campaigns include:

Media advertising: Hunt spent $11,612.75 and Smith spent $588.11.

Promotional material (which includes signs and brochures): Hunt claimed nearly $16,000 and Smith claimed just under $1,300.

Salaries and benefits: Hunt’s campaign claimed $10,000 and Smith’s campaign claimed none.

Telecommunications: Hunt spent $14,896.65 and Smith spent $197.31.

Green Party candidate Aleksandra Muniak’s campaign spent $1,391.33 in total, and BC Libertarian candidate Peter Poelstra reported no expenses.

Hunt won the Surrey-Cloverdale seat with 11,918 votes to Smith’s 9,763. Muniak received 3,091 votes and Poelstra received 279.

To look up individual donors and finances for the Surrey-Cloverdale constituency, use Elections B.C.’s searchable database.