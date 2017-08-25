Surrey Board of Trade calls for mobility pricing after tolls eliminated

SBOT CEO says focus must be on how to fund transit and transportation needs

SURREY — The Surrey Board of Trade supports the NDP government’s announcement that it will be eliminating bridge tolls on the Port Mann and Golden Ears bridges but is calling for mobility pricing to be considered.

Premier John Horgan announced today (Aug. 25) that the tolls will be axed as of Sept 1, making good on a campaign promise.

READ MORE: Tolls coming off Golden Ears and Port Mann bridges

“The Surrey Board of Trade understands the B.C. government’s move to eliminate the tolls,” CEO of Surrey Board of Trade Anita Huberman said in a release. “The focus now needs to be on how to fund the present and future transit and transportation infrastructure needs for Metro Vancouver. Mobility pricing is an option that needs to be explored.”

The elimination of tolls is estimated to save families who regularly have to cross the Fraser River an average $1,500 a year. Commercial drivers averaging one crossing a day will save $4,500 a year or more.

Each day, approximately an estimated 121,000 vehicles cross the Port Mann Bridge, with another 40,000 vehicles taking the Golden Ears Bridge.