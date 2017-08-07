Structure fire on Annacis Island

A fire broke out at a welding business on Annacis Island on Monday. (Bradley Breedveld/Twitter)

An Annacis Island warehouse caught fire late Monday afternoon. Police and fire crews are on scene.

The fire occured at a welding business on Derwent Way on Annacis Island. The road is closed between Annance Court and Audley Boulevard.

Delta police got a call to assist the Delta fire department at 3:30 p.m. on Monday. Reports of smoke started appearing on Twitter around the same time.

@NEWS1130 Mix of black & white smoke on #AnnacisIsland. Building next to 'Ideal Welders', near railroad tracks and edge of Fraser River. pic.twitter.com/beUOpC3ilZ — Tim James (@_TimJames) August 7, 2017

According to Delta police public affairs coordinator Sharlene Brooks, no one was working at the time the fire broke out. Several neighbouring businesses were cleared as a precaution.

No injuries are reported, and the cause of the fire is still unknown.