Structure fire on Annacis Island

An Annacis Island warehouse caught fire late Monday afternoon. Police and fire crews are on scene.
The fire occured at a welding business on Derwent Way on Annacis Island. The road is closed between Annance Court and Audley Boulevard.
Delta police got a call to assist the Delta fire department at 3:30 p.m. on Monday. Reports of smoke started appearing on Twitter around the same time.
@NEWS1130 Mix of black & white smoke on #AnnacisIsland. Building next to 'Ideal Welders', near railroad tracks and edge of Fraser River. pic.twitter.com/beUOpC3ilZ— Tim James (@_TimJames) August 7, 2017
According to Delta police public affairs coordinator Sharlene Brooks, no one was working at the time the fire broke out. Several neighbouring businesses were cleared as a precaution.
No injuries are reported, and the cause of the fire is still unknown.