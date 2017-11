Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island could see gusts up to 50-100 kms

Environment Canada is forecasting gusts of up to 100 kilometres per hour in some parts of B.C. south coast.

The agency said that a strong low pressure system could bring winds of 70-80 km/hr to western Vancouver Island.

Metro Vancouver, Greater Victoria, Powell River and Comox will see lower speeds of 50-70 km/hr.