Stolen car leads to foot chase through Willowbrook Shopping Centre

Police pursued suspect on foot into mall, all entrances blocked, witnesses report

The exits of Willowbrook Shopping Centre were closed off briefly today as police pursued a suspected car thief into the building.

According to Langley RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Holly Largy, the suspect stole a car from an unknown location before driving it to the Willowbrook mall and dumping the vehicle in the parking lot.

A foot chase led to the suspect’s capture inside the mall. Witnesses on Twitter report seeing as many as 20 police cars on site, with all entrances blocked.

According to Largy, the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

More details will be provided as they become available.

