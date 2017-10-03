SPCA seizes 20 ‘badly neglected’ dogs from Chilliwack breeder

Many were puppies who were “were soaked in urine, with long nails and badly matted fur”

The BC SPCA has seized 20 “badly neglected” dogs from a breeder in Chilliwack.

According to the organization, the dogs were mostly small, popular breeds – including Maltese-yorkie crosses, Chihuahuas, Pomeranians, Papillion and Pekingese – that were being bred for sale for local brokers.

Many of the animals were puppies ranging from one day to six months old, said chief prevention and enforcement officer Marcie Moriarty, and most of the older dogs seized will need extensive dental surgery.

The dogs, who were kept in an area with high ammonia levels, “were soaked in urine, with long nails and badly matted fur.”

Since their seizure, the dogs have been voluntarily surrendered to the SPCA and are being cared for at facilities around the Lower Mainland.

They are not yet available for adoption.