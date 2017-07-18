South Surrey mother’s murder trial delayed again

Second adjournment in case of Lisa Batstone granted despite Crown objections

Emergency crews respond to a cul-de-sac south of Crescent Road in December 2014, after the body of eight-year-old Teagan Batstone was found in the back of a car. (File photo)

The trial of a South Surrey woman accused of killing her eight-year-old daughter in December 2014 has been delayed a year.

In a brief appearance Thursday afternoon in BC Supreme Court in New Westminster, proceedings against Lisa Deanne Batstone were adjourned until the fall of next year, set for Sept. 10 to Oct. 5, 2018.

The trial was initially set for last month, then was delayed until Sept. 25 of this year following a change of defence counsel.

Criminal Justice Branch spokesperson Dan McLaughlin told Peace Arch News Monday that the adjournment was requested by Batstone’s lawyer, and granted “over the objections of Crown counsel.”

McLaughlin would not elaborate on why Crown objected.

Batstone was arrested on Dec. 10, 2014; the body of her daughter Teagan was found in the back of a car in a cul-de-sac in the 13900-block of 35A Avenue.

Teagan would have turned 11 on June 27, according to a tweet that day by her father, Gabe Batstone: “Happy 11th Birthday to my little princess! Not a day goes by that you do not come up in conversation. Love forever Teagie-Bear.”

Charged with second-degree murder, Lisa Batstone was deemed fit to stand trial the month after her arrest, following a court-ordered “fitness assessment.”

In January 2016, she consented to remain in custody until trial.