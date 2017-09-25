South Surrey home hit twice by bullets ‘clearly’ targeted: police

Police cordon off 30 Avenue between 148 and 147A Streets Saturday night, following a report of shots fired. (Lance Peverley)

One home in South Surrey was hit twice by bullets in the space of 24 hours this weekend, police have confirmed.

The incidents were among three shots-fired reports logged in the city within the same window of time. No injuries were reported.

Surrey RCMP were first called to the 14700-block of 30 Avenue, across from Elgin Centre in South Surrey, just before 6 p.m. Saturday, then again at 5:21 a.m. Sunday.

“There was two shots-fired (incidents) at one residence,” Cpl. Scotty Schumann confirmed to Peace Arch News Monday. “Both times, residences were hit.”

According to a news release issued just after 5 p.m. Sunday, the first incident is believed to have occurred just after 6 a.m. Saturday, but wasn’t immediately reported.

“No one thought to report it to us till around 6 p.m. (Saturday),” Sgt. Murray Hedderson told Black Press the next day.

Police immediately cordoned off 30 Avenue between 148 and 147A Streets.

A series of cones in the middle of 30 Avenue blocked off bullet casings – approximately two dozen yellow evidence markers could be seen – and close to a dozen officers shone flashlights at, and searched the yard of, a home on the north side of 30 Avenue.

Mounties at the scene told Black Press that no one was injured and that they believed that no one was home at the time.

Schumann reiterated Monday that no injuries had been reported.

He described the incidents as “clearly” targeted, but said he had no further information, including if investigators believe the incidents are related to the weekend’s third shots-fired event.

Police were called to the 8400-block of 121A Street at approximately 5:10 a.m.

No victims were located in that incident either.

The South Surrey incidents occurred nearly two months after a targeted shooting near 32 Avenue and 152 Street, in which one man was injured.

In that incident, around 3:30 p.m. on July 27, a victim – who had fled the scene, but was located nearby – was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after shots rang out outside the Morgan Creek Corporate Centre.

Witnesses told PAN they heard “eight or nine shots” fired. Police confirmed that two buildings were also struck by bullets.

Last month, a 22-year-old man was fatally shot in Cloverdale.

Investigation into the latest incidents is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

– with files from Katya Slepian