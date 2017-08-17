VIDEO: Snowbirds dance in the sky over White Rock

Snowbirds pilot Mike French gives Mary McCarthy Parsons a huge after the Snowbirds annual flight over White Rock for the CH.I.L.D Foundation Wednesday evening. (Aerial photos by Lola Peverley)

Thousands of people gathered near Semiahmoo Bay Wednesday to watch a thrilling aerial dance by the Canadian Forces Snowbirds.

In one of the aerobatics displays, the Snowbirds drew a large heart in the air with smoke. The symbolic routine was in recognition of the event’s co-founder, Grace McCarthy, the former provincial cabinet minister, Officer of the Order of Canada and Order of B.C. recipient who passed away in May.

#CFSnowbirds are proud to be ambassadors of CHILD.ca A special salute in the memory of Grace McCarthy co-founder. @whiterockcity pic.twitter.com/giJT9A1xb2 — CF Snowbirds (@CFSnowbirds) August 17, 2017

McCarthy’s daughter, and president of CH.I.L.D foundation, Mary McCarthy Parsons said the event was “a huge success.”

“It’s so lovely because it’s a real family event and we work for families, that’s what we do, we raise money for children that are very ill and raise money for research… The Canadian Forces Snowbirds do this every year for us around the province, we love coming to White Rock, it’s such a beautiful venue,” she said.

The event is part of the Snowbirds’ mandate to raise awareness and donations to benefit the CH.I.L.D Foundation, which seeks to find a cure for inflammatory bowel disease and ulcerative colitis.

The total from Wednesday’s event was yet to be calculated the next day.

“We’re still counting. We’re hoping to make $50,000 and I think we’re close, but we’re still counting. We’ve just been inundated by the generosity of White Rock people. We had more than 50 volunteers on the beach collecting money and selling T-shits and caps, it was very successful,” McCarthy Parsons said.