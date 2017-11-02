Snow coming for Lower Mainland

Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley and Sea-to-Sky all expecting at least a few centimetres

The Lower Mainland could see its first snows throughout the region by the end of this week.

According to Environment Canada, the Sea-to-Sky can expect up to 15 centimetres of snow on Thursday, while the Howe Sound and the Fraser Valley could see up to five centimetres.

For the first time this season, Metro Vancouver won’t be spared. Areas at higher elevation can expect to see a few centimetres of snow on Thursday night while even low lying terrain could see its first snow by Friday.