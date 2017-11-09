Small knives okay, baby powder out on flights in Canada

Planning a flight soon? With Transport Canada changing the list of items you can bring on board, passengers might want to take a look at what you can bring onboard.

According to a news release, knives with blades under 6 centimetres are now allowed on domestic and international flights.

However, all knives remain banned on U.S. flights and razors and boxcutters of any kind continue to be banned on all flights.

Some powders in quantities over 350 millilitres will be banned. The prohibited list includes bath salts, sea salt, baby powder, foot powder, cooking powder and sand.

The restrictions don’t apply to baby formula, protein powder, tea and coffee.

The changes are scheduled to take effect on Nov. 27.