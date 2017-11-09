Small knives okay, baby powder out on flights in Canada

Transport Canada amends list of prohibited items

Planning a flight soon? With Transport Canada changing the list of items you can bring on board, passengers might want to take a look at what you can bring onboard.

According to a news release, knives with blades under 6 centimetres are now allowed on domestic and international flights.

However, all knives remain banned on U.S. flights and razors and boxcutters of any kind continue to be banned on all flights.

Some powders in quantities over 350 millilitres will be banned. The prohibited list includes bath salts, sea salt, baby powder, foot powder, cooking powder and sand.

The restrictions don’t apply to baby formula, protein powder, tea and coffee.

The changes are scheduled to take effect on Nov. 27.

Previous story
Surrey extends Whalley shelter’s lease
Next story
UPDATE: Homeless woman engulfed in flames in tent fire in Chilliwack

Just Posted

Motorcade to bring fallen officer to Abbotsford, funeral date set

Const. John Davidson to be escorted from Vancouver today

LETTERS: Hawthorne Park debacle demonstrates Surrey’s ineptitude

Three readers sound off on city council’s decision to put a road through park despite community opposition

Trial underway for man charged with pellet-gun attacks in Abbotsford

Harpreet Vaid before the courts on 14 charges from July 2015

No wrongdoing found in death of three-year-old Abbotsford girl

Coroner’s report makes no recommendations following death of Nimrat Gill

Surrey extends Whalley shelter’s lease

On Monday night, Surrey council voted to extend the temporary shelter’s lease to 2020

VIDEO: Fallen officer memorial unveiled at Chilliwack RCMP detachment

Nov. 8 ceremony memorializes two officers who died in the line of work

$10,000 reward offered for information on alleged bank robber

The suspect is believed to be connected to a thefts in Abbotsford and Burnaby

Small knives okay, baby powder out on flights in Canada

Transport Canada amends list of prohibited items

September sees lowest number of fatal drug overdoses in B.C. this year

Carfentanil was detected in 37 deaths between June and September

Man accused in Delta elder abuse case to appear in court today

The 33-year-old man allegedly stole more than $300,000 from a Delta senior

A clue to the toys that have reached superstardom

The paper airplane and Wiffle Ball are the newest inductees into the National Toy Hall of Fame

Young B.C. climber joins elite global mountain trek group

North Vancouver’s Liz Rose completed the Seven Summits, a series of climbs up the highest mountains on each of the world’s seven continents.

NDP matches B.C. Liberal tax promise

Small business tax cut retroactive to last spring

Veterans with PTSD bond over military vehicles

‘Misfits all getting together:’ Veterans with PTSD bond over military vehicles

Most Read