Small fire at Delta LNG facility

An artist’s rendering of the FortisBC Tilbury LNG plant expansion project. (FortisBC)

Emergency crews responded to a small fire at a FortisBC liquefied natural gas facility in Delta Saturday morning.

According to a company press release, a small fire broke out at a refrigerant line at the Tilbury Plant expansion project. The plant is currently in its commissioning phase as part of a $400-million expansion.

The company stated that the plants fire suppression system was activated and, along with Delta fire crews, doused the fire.

One contractor on site was treated for injuries and released. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

