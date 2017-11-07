Slain Abbotsford police officer identified

John Davidson has been identified as the police officer killed yesterday in Abbotsford.

Police have confirmed that the officer killed in Monday’s shooting in Abbotsford is Const. John Davidson, a 24-year police veteran.

Davidson is known as an exemplary and respected officer of the Abbotsford Police Department, with many years of service on the traffic team and other sections.

He began his law enforcement career in the United Kingdom, working for the Northumbria Police from 1993 to 2005.

On March 3, 2006, he was hired by the Abbotsford Police Department. He worked in the patrol, youth squad and traffic sections.

Recently, he completed the Tour de Valley Cops for Cancer ride.

“John was a dedicated police officer who devoted so much of his time to connecting with the community and helping kids,” said Const. Ian MacDonald.

Davidson’s honours include being named on a few occasions as a member of “Alexa’s Team” – officers who work to reduce the number of impaired drivers on the road.

The team is named for Alexa Middelaer, who was killed by an impaired driver in 2008 when she was four years old.

Officers must complete a minimum of 12 impaired-driving investigations in a year to make the team, but Davidson was recognized as an “All Star” in 2016 and 2017 for conducting more than 25 such investigations.

In 2011, Davidson was a school liaison officer who developed the road safety portion of a program titled Youth at Risk, in partnership with Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service.

Davidson was concerned about the number of serious and fatal car crashes that had involved teens in the community, particularly in 2008 and 2009.

In 2012, Davidson worked with Const. Carrie Durocher to make and present Operation X, an 18-minute awareness video that detailed the tragic ecstasy-related deaths of two youths.

The pair won a provincial Crime Prevention Award for their work.

Davidson also co-ordinated the Junior Police Academy in previous years.

He is survived by his wife and three grown children.