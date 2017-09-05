Signs ‘Dogs offend Muslims’ not Pitt Meadows messaging

Signs advising dog owners that their pets offend Muslims may bear the Pitt Meadows logo, but they do not originate from city hall.

Someone has been putting signs up signs around the community that say:

“Please be courteous to your Muslim neighbours. Many Muslims live in this area and dogs are considered filthy in Islam. Please keep your dogs on a leash and away from the Muslims who live in this community.”

Carolyn Baldridge, manager of communications for the city, said the signs bear the city logo, but do not originate from city hall.

They were found at Hoffman Park, which is a designated dog off-leash area.

Baldridge said the person circulating the signs has not been identified, but they are being taken down, noting they have an unauthorized use of the city logo, and it is not the city’s messaging.

She noted the city does have a bylaw that asks dog owners to keep their pets on a leash, except in designated off-leash areas.

“The City did not produce these notices,” said Mayor John Becker. “Pitt Meadows has off-leash areas for dogs and our bylaws dictate that dogs must be on a leash in other areas of the community. As for the notices, whether they were produced by a well-meaning member of the Muslim community or by someone wanting to cause contention, the fact remains that there are current bylaws in place that enforce areas for dogs to be on leash, except in designated off-leash areas.”

The Facebook Page Protecting Pitt Meadows made note of the sign, and there were 30 comments, including some asserting dog owners’ rights, and others saying this an attempt to stir up hatred against Muslims.

A website at the bottom of the page is said to bear anti-Islamic material.

The website cair.com is for the Council on American-Islamic Relations.