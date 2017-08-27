VIDEO: Shots fired in Port Kells

Surrey RCMP say no one was hurt in night time shooting

Surrey RCMP are investigating after shots were fired in the 18700 block of Surrey early Sunday morning.

Police say they responded just after 3 a.m. and found evidence to support shots fired in the area. When they arrived on scene, RCMP spoke to witnesses and canvassed the area with the help of a police dog.

Reports say that gunshots hit buildings associated with the Port Kells Nurseries business.

Anyone with any information, who has not already spoken to police, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.

