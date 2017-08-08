VIDEO: Mounties probe same-day shootings in Clayton Heights

Shots have been heard in Clayton, just hours after an earlier shooting in the area.

Neighbours said they heard shots fired from a vehicle around 7 p.m. tonight at 72 Ave. and 192 St. Robyn Burnett wrote on Facebook that police had shut down the road.

Other commenters noted police are on scene.

This incident comes after an earlier shooting at the 7000-block of 180th St. Police believe that was a targeted shooting, and no one was injured.

Related: Bullets hit garage, vehicle in Surrey drive-by shooting

More to come