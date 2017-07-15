‘Serious’ accident in Newton, crews on scene

Emergency crews are responding to what police are calling a serious accident in Newton.
A multi-vehicle incident occurred on 72nd Avenue and 132nd Street at about 3:30 p.m.
The intersection is closed.
More to come.
