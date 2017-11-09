September sees lowest number of fatal drug overdoses in B.C. this year

Carfentanil was detected in 37 deaths between June and September

A bit of good news on the opioid crisis in B.C.: September saw the lowest number of overdose deaths recorded in any month of 2017.

According to the BC Coroners Service, 80 people died of illicit drug overdoses that month. That’s 28 fewer than in July, the second lowest month this year. It reflects a downward trend in fatalities since June.

However, 61 per cent more people died September 2017 compared to the same month last year.

Slightly more than 1,100 people have died of overdoses in B.C. in 2017, almost 500 more than at this time last year.

Fentanyl, the painkiller that’s 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine, continued to be detected in more than four-fifths of those fatal overdoses, while the even more powerful carfentanil was detected in 37 deaths so far between June and September.

More to come.

Previous story
Surrey extends Whalley shelter’s lease

Just Posted

Temporary Whalley shelter’s lease extended

On Monday night, Surrey council voted to extend shelter’s lease to 2020

VIDEO: Gunmen invade Aldergrove home, injure occupant

Three armed men invade residence in Aldergrove Wedenesday evening

Parkland in Surrey grows in 2016, as does number of trees cut down

Overall parkland grew by eight hectares, while almost 10,000 trees cut down

Delta City Manager George Harvie to retire in May

The top administrator has been working for Delta since 2002

Heroes honoured for saving family from burning SUV in Pitt Meadows

Seven men receive rare fire department citation

VIDEO: Fallen officer memorial unveiled at Chilliwack RCMP detachment

Nov. 8 ceremony memorializes two officers who died in the line of work

September sees lowest number of fatal drug overdoses in B.C. this year

Carfentanil was detected in 37 deaths between June and September

Man accused in Delta elder abuse case to appear in court today

The 33-year-old man allegedly stole more than $300,000 from a Delta senior

A clue to the toys that have reached superstardom

The paper airplane and Wiffle Ball are the newest inductees into the National Toy Hall of Fame

Young B.C. climber joins elite global mountain trek group

North Vancouver’s Liz Rose completed the Seven Summits, a series of climbs up the highest mountains on each of the world’s seven continents.

NDP matches B.C. Liberal tax promise

Small business tax cut retroactive to last spring

Veterans with PTSD bond over military vehicles

‘Misfits all getting together:’ Veterans with PTSD bond over military vehicles

Kidnapping charges laid against naked suspects

‘Walk of shame:’ Alberta RCMP lay kidnapping charges against naked suspects

White nationalist flyer spotted in Burnaby

Police say it’s not the first time these kinds of notices have been seen in the city

Most Read