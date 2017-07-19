Semi-truck catches fire on Highway 91

Firefighters couldn’t put out the flames, and the truck burned itself out on Tuesday, July 18

A semi-truck caught fire and was burning in the westbound turn lane on Highway 91 last night.

On Tuesday, July 18, the Delta Police Department got a call at 6:10 p.m. indicating that a semi-truck pulling a trailer was on fire.

The semi-truck driver had noticed smoke coming out of his engine when stopped at a red light, turning onto Highway 17 from Highway 91. The driver got out of the vehicle to check the engine, and the truck caught fire.

A passerby tried to help put out the vehicle with a fire extinguisher, but it didn’t work to stop the flames. DPD and the Delta Fire Department were on scene, but also couldn’t put out the fire.

The truck was on fire until it burned itself out.

The traffic westbound onto Highway 17 was closed for some time. Although traffic was light, DPD public affairs coordinator Sharlene Brooks said it likely had some impact on traffic.

There were no injuries because of the incident, and the cause of the fire is unknown.