The police search at the Sagmoen farm in Silver Creek is finished, according to a news release issued Thursday afternoon, Nov. 9 - Observer file photo

Search is over at Silver Creek farm, RCMP state

Investigation into the death of 18-year-old Tracy Genereaux continues, according to news release

Police have completed their search of the Sagmoen farm in Silver Creek.

The news release issued just before 3 p.m. states:

“On Thursday, Nov. 9, the RCMP Southeast District Major Crimes Unit completed its search of the Salmon River Road property, with all police personnel and equipment vacating the property.

“The property was turned over to the owners, midday today and it is asked that the media and general public respect the owners property and privacy,” stated Cpl. Dan Moskaluk.

Related link: Police comment on search effort

The investigation into Traci Genereaux’s death is ongoing.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canada’s coastal communities in race against time
Next story
Researchers spot space rock that lit up B.C. Interior

Just Posted

Jail time follows 2015 White Rock traffic stop

Prepackaged heroin, crack cocaine found in speeding car

After fire, Surrey hockey retailer finds a temporary home

The Hockey Shop’s City Parkway space was damaged by fire seven weeks ago

Hundreds gather for motorcade bringing Const. John Davidson to Abbotsford

Procession left Vancouver General Hospital and is heading on Highway 1

VIDEO: Runaway dump truck ends Surrey crash spree in ditch

Surrey RCMP will be considering many factors, including impairment

UPDATE: Motorcade to bring fallen officer to Abbotsford has left hospital

Motorcade carrying body of Const. John Davidson expected in Abbotsford between 3:30 and 4 p.m.

South Surrey girl raises $3,000 for Syrian children with annual hot-chocolate brew

Sweet fundraiser aims to help sibling quintet

Search is over at Silver Creek farm, RCMP state

Investigation into the death of 18-year-old Tracy Genereaux continues, according to news release

Researchers spot space rock that lit up B.C. Interior

‘Like a dream:’ Researchers find space rock that landed in the Kootenays

Trans Mountain lawsuit dropped over worries costs would bankrupt non-profit group

B.C.

Free public transit for military personnel, veterans on Remembrance Day

TransLink offers free service across Metro Vancouver

Alberta trucker recounts being hijacked in B.C.

‘He wouldn’t have had a problem shooting me:’ Trucker recounts being hijacked at gunpoint near Kamloops

Teen charged after allegedly bear spraying man for walking too slowly

17-year-old boy faces charges, including assault with a weapon

$10,000 reward offered for information on alleged bank robber

The suspect is believed to be connected to a thefts in Abbotsford and Burnaby

Small knives okay, baby powder out on flights in Canada

Transport Canada amends list of prohibited items

Most Read