The police investigation at the Sagmoen farm in Silver Creek appeared to be scaled back Wednesday morning, Nov. 8, with the white tents and black privacy fencing removed, as well as fewer police vehicles present. - Image credit: Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer.

Search effort reduced at Silver Creek farm

No comment yet from RCMP but tents and command units no longer visible

The investigation appears to be scaled back, at least temporarily, at the Sagmoen farm in Silver Creek.

On Wednesday morning, Nov. 8, the formerly visible white tents and black privacy fencing on the property had disappeared, as well as the large mobile command units.

Three marked police cars were visible as well as two unmarked. A large pick-up truck also remained.

Related: Residents recount odd influx of escorts in Silver Creek

Neighbours reported that there seemed to be less police activity there Monday, but lights were on at the site Tuesday night with at least four police vehicles present.

Snow covered the community of Silver Creek – and the 24-acre property – on Nov. 2, but police said at that time the search would continue.

The property at 2290 Salmon River Rd. is where the remains of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux were located on Oct. 21.

Related: Neighbours recount alarming discovery

RCMP investigators have not yet responded to requests for information.

More to come.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Cowichan Valley witness admits he may have killed two men
Next story
Woman sentenced to jail for spitting on bus driver

Just Posted

VIDEO: Surrey realtors want you to ‘clean out your closets’ for homeless

Last year, the drive collected 402 bags of warm winter clothing and blankets for Surrey’s vulnerable

HISTORY: Policing the military a ‘thankless,’ essential job

Fleetwood’s Matthew Prantner served in the Canadian Provost Corps, fought to liberate the Netherlands

Rollover crash along Fraser Highway in Surrey

It happened Tuesday evening in Cloverdale

UPDATED: Delta police search for suspects after stabbing at Sungod Arena

Police say an 18-year-old man was stabbed during a robbery on the property

Cloverdale residents pay more for housing than rest of Surrey, census says

But data on affordability shows Cloverdalians better able to afford their housing

VIDEO: Watch Surrey council approve road through Hawthorne Park

The decision was met with shouting and boos in Surrey council chambers Monday night

Cowichan Valley witness admits he may have killed two men

Police, for whom he was paid agent, say no evidence to back confessions

Search effort reduced at Silver Creek farm

No comment yet from RCMP but tents and command units no longer visible

Man charged after couple killed in Vancouver home

Rockie Rambo Wei Nam Kam, 25, is facing two counts of second-degree murder

Woman sentenced to jail for spitting on bus driver

Port Moody woman gets no-contact order and can’t take a bus for a year

Virginia elects first transgender person to state legislature

On anniversary of Trump election, Dems get something new to celebrate: victory

Plant-based milks shouldn’t be main beverage for young kids: experts

Experts warn that drinking too much of the plant-based beverages can displace hunger and cause children to eat less

5 to start your day

A Delta teen stabbed, a serious crash in Surrey and more

F-word ruled OK for French broadcasts

The ruling states the F-word does not have the same “vulgar connotation” in French

Most Read