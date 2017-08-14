‘Save Hawthorne Park’ rally planned in Surrey

Citizens behind effort to stop road through Surrey park plan Thursday rally

SURREY — Surrey residents behind an effort to stop the city from building a road through Hawthorne Park are planning a rally this Thursday (Aug. 17).

The “family friendly” event is set to run from 7 to 9 p.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel’s school auditorium (10504 139th St.).

“We’re expecting a few hundred people,” said one of the organizers, Steven Pettigrew.

“A couple of main things we’re trying to achieve is to inform people what’s going on because there’s a lot of confusion about what’s happening with the road, the purpose of it,” he told the Now-Leader.

There will be several speakers, said Pettigrew, each with different areas of expertise about the road.

After the rally, the group plans a question and answer period.

Organizers will also be setting up an area where people can sign the Electors Response Form that the city is requiring the group to complete.

Campaigners have until Sept. 22 to collect 30,372 signatures in opposition of the project in order to stop the civic government from proceeding with the project.

“Sign the form to have your voice heard!” notes an event flyer.

There will also be packages residents can pickup to use to collect more signatures themselves.

Pettigrew is surprised that city hall is still “determined to push this road through” despite the community opposition.