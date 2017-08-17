‘Save Hawthorne Park’ rally draws around 100 Surrey residents

Surrey residents learn of the effort to stop road through Hawthorne Park

Around 100 Surrey residents attended a “Save Hawthorne Park” rally at Our Lady of Good Counsel School (10504 139th St.) on Thursday night.

Organizers Steven Pettigrew, Ken Bennett and Grant Rice took to the podium and addressed the crowd with the intention of informing the group on the 105 Avenue Connector project and the movement against it.

Ken Bennett, a retired biologist who worked with both the City of Surrey and City of Richmond during his career, opened his remarks with, “This road is wrong. It’s absolutely wrong.”

Bennett gave the crowd an overview of Hawthorne Park’s features, including the species of flora and fauna that live there. He said that he knew one birder who had documented more than 50 bird species over the last 20 years.

Bennett said that the park was an important feature of the Surrey landscape and that it provided park-goers with certain health benefits, including lowering stress levels.

Grant Rice then gave an overview of the proposed project and explained the alternative approval process.

Campainers have until Sept. 22 to collect 30,372 signatures in opposition of the project in order to stop the City of Surrey from proceeding.

Organizers set up areas where people could sign the Electors Response Form that the city is requiring the group to complete, and provided information regarding how to get involved with the Save Hawthorne Park group.

Grant Rice speaks to the room at the Hawthorne Park rally, Aug. 17. (Sam Anderson)