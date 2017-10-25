UPDATE: Rock slide closes Highway 1 west of Golden

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed between Revelstoke and Golden

UPDATE 8:55 a.m.:

Geotechnical officials are at the site of a rock slide on the Trans-Canada Highway. According to Drive BC, they are assessing the site.

The highway closed Tuesday evening after the slide hit the highway about 55 kilometres west of Golden.

Motorists are reporting the slide is significant and the highway may be closed for hours.

The highway is anticipated to open at 3 p.m. MDT. There is no alternate route available.

—-

ORIGINAL:

The Trans Canada Highway is closed in both directions between Revelstoke and Golden due to a rock slide.

DriveBC reports a Geotech is now on site completing an assessment.

“Anticipated time of opening will be determined after assessment has been completed,” writes DriveBC.

“No alternate route available.”

The next update is expected at 9 a.m.

A rock slide has closed the Trans-Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Golden. (Photo by BC Transportation)

