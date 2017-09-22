Riverdale safety is of ‘paramount importance’: studio

Warner Bros. Television speaks out after actor K.J. Apa worked 14-hour day and crashed while driving

Warner Bros. Television says the safety of the cast and crew of its Vancouver-based “Riverdale” set is of “paramount importance.”

The studio is speaking out in the wake of a car crash involving star K.J. Apa, who escaped injury in a collision that occurred as he drove home after a 14-hour day.

The incident prompted concerns from some industry observers about long hours in the film and TV business.

But the studio says its productions adhere to guild-mandated standards. That includes a turnaround time of 12 hours from wrap to next day call time, and the offer of a taxi, driver or hotel room to anyone who feels tired or unsafe after work.

The studio says Apa worked 14.2 hours Sept. 14, the day of the accident. And on the previous day he worked 2.5 hours, and the day before that he worked 7.7 hours.

They also say the 20-year-old New Zealander was told about his labour rights.

“K.J. has repeatedly been informed about making production aware if he is tired or feels unsafe, and if so, either a ride or hotel room will be provided for him,” the studio said in a statement.

Apa plays lead character Archie Andrews on the show, a live action take on the Archie Comics.

It is the second Vancouver production to have an accident in as many months. Rookie stuntwoman Joi Harris died in August after apparently losing control of a motorcycle in a stunt for “Deadpool 2.”

The Canadian Press