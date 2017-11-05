Reports of a shooting surface in Cloverdale

Reports of a shooting surfaced in Cloverdale on Sunday morning.
Around 11:30 a.m., Surrey RCMP responded to a call about “a shot fired” after a dispute between two people. RCMP closed off the area around 177B Street and 57A Avenue in Cloverdale.
BREAKING: Police on-scene after reports of a shooting on the 17700 block of 57A Avenue. RCMP on-scene have no further comment #SurreyBC pic.twitter.com/wY8voFivKi
— Surrey Now-Leader (@SurreyNowLeader) November 5, 2017
No one was injured but police tape was up to protect evidence on-scene. When the Now-Leader arrived on-scene, Surrey RCMP had taped off a house at the address of 17725, 57A Avenue.
Surrey RCMP says that they do not have any suspects at this time.
More to come.
