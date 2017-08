Police expected to release more information today

White Rock RCMP are investigating after a reported stabbing outside Oceanside Yacht Club on Marine Drive early Saturday morning.

According to a witness, one man was stabbed in the chest area at approximately 2 a.m.

Photos of the crime scene show blood-stained clothing in front of the Oceanside Yacht Club.

White Rock RCMP have not confirmed any details, but are expected to release a statement .

More to come…