The scene of a reported hit-and-run at Surrey’s LA Matheson Secondary. (Photo: Shane Mackichan)

PHOTOS: Reported hit-and-run at Surrey’s LA Matheson Secondary

Two victims reportedly taken to hospital Thursday evening

Emergency crews were at the scene of a reported hit-and-run near LA Matheson Secondary Thursday evening, at 9484 122nd Street.

Shortly after 5 p.m., two males were reportedly involved in an altercation at the back of the school, near the baseball court, when they were apparently struck by a vehicle.

The driver reportedly fled the scene.

A witness at the scene said the victims were rushed to hospital.

The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

Police tape cordoned off the scene after the incident.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
