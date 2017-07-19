Redwoods Golf Course holds tournament for victims of wildfires

Every dollar from the day of golf Aug. 1 is going to help those displaced

Touched by the wildfire crisis happening across B.C. — Redwoods Golf Course has decided to donate the course Tuesday, Aug. 1 and host Drive for Relief, a shotgun tournament to raise funds for those affected by the wildfires. All proceeds from the day are going towards those displaced and impacted by the wildfires.

“I decided we had to do something. I’ve been watching the news every night, and talking to people on the golf course. Everyone is talking about the fires and knows someone impacted. We’ve all vacationed in the spots hit so hard,” said Redwood owner Doug Hawley. “It’s hard to watch.”

“A lot of people don’t know what to do but want to help. Here’s how they can do something. I only launched this yesterday (Tuesday) and already I’ve had a ton of support.”

His staff are donating a day’s wages to the cause.

For $125 per golfer you will receive a ticket to the tailgate party held prior to the 1 p.m. shotgun, 18 holes of golf with a power cart, a Redwoods buffet dinner and live music.

Every penny of the $125 will be going directly towards wildfire victims, said Hawley.

There is also an opportunity to join Redwood’s golf pros at their practice facilities between 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Make a donation to the wildfire victims and you will get some tips from the pros to help with your round.

The tournament can hold up to 144 golfers. They are hoping to get 220 people for the dinner which will be held in the new wedding ceremony area. For those who don’t golf but want to take part, dinner is $50.

Hawley is hoping to round up some great auction items. You can also sponsor a hole or make a cash donation. If you want to take part call Redwoods at 604-882-5130 or go to the Redwoods website at www.redwoods-golf.com for full details and to register.