READERS REACT: Surrey School District refuses to rent Bell Centre for Parents United Canada rally

There’s been a wealth of responses ever since the ‘pretending to be gay’ story broke earlier this month

There was another twist in the story about a lesson in Surrey schools on ‘pretending to be gay,’

Ever since the original story broke on Oct. 5th, there have a varying degree of responses from our leaders.

The Parents United Canada group has their own mantra.

Kari Simpson, president of a group called Culture Guard, calls the lesson an abuse of the public education system, and a “political program, brainwashing students” from Kindergarten to Grade 12.

Simpson and the Parents United Canada group had their own rally planned at the Bell Centre to rally against the lesson on Nov. 22nd. That was until the Surrey School District denied their booking at the Bell Centre because the rally did not align with their policies, according to a letter obtained by the Now-Leader.

What do you think? Is the Surrey School District right in denying their request or are they denying the Parents United Canada group access to a peaceful assembly?

Here’s what some of our readers had to say.



