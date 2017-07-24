RCMP seek suspects in Langley thefts

This man may be linked to the theft from an Aldergrove drug store.

Thefts and fraud are under investigation in some recent crimes.

Langley Mounties are investigating a number of recent crimes, including a $12,000 computer heist, a $10,000 fraud, and a bike theft by a safety-conscious thief.

On June 6, a man allegedly rode straight out of the Langley Costco on a stolen Northrock mountain bike. The bike was worth just under $400, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The man also stole a black Bell-brand helmet, worth $40, which he wore to ride away on the bike.

The suspect is described as a muscular Caucasian wearing a yellow tank top with the words “Legacy Maker” on the back, and camouflage shorts.

The computer theft took place at Staples just off 200th Street, on the evening of June 21st. The suspects allegedly hid inside the store until after closing, then carted away four Macbook Pros, a Macbook, a Macbook Air, and two iPad Pros.

Alarms were triggered when they left the empty store, said Largy.

The suspects, a man and possibly a woman, both wore black ball caps, hoodies, and black pants. The man was thin and the woman was of medium build.

Police are also looking into an identity theft that led to a $10,000 fraudulent purchase. A victim contacted police on June 29 and said that an unknown person or persons had opened credit cards in his name, and charged more than $10,000 for goods at Visions Electronics.

Security camera footage captured images of the man alleged to have made the purchases on June 12. The suspect put the items in a U-Haul van before leaving the store.

Police are also looking for a Caucasian man about 50 years old who allegedly stolen almsot $500 worth of items from the Aldergrove Shoppers Drug Mart on June 21. the man was wearing a camouflage hat with sunglasses on top, a black jacket, and jeans.

Anyone with information on these or any other recent thefts is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

A bicycle like this one was stolen by a man who rode out of the Langley Costco.

The suspect in the bike theft was wearing this helmet.