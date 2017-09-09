RCMP respond to reports of stabbing in Cloverdale

Surrey RCMP say a report of multiple stabbings has turned out to be just a ‘scratch’

Several police cars were on scene in Cloverdale at 176A Street near 58A Avenue on Saturday night, in response to reports of a multiple stabbing incident.

Surrey RCMP say that when units responded, officers discovered one person had received minor injuries, calling it a “scratch.”

According to neighbour Dustin Hurrell, several police vehicles arrived on scene around 10 p.m., along with two K9 units.

Cloverdale resident Rylie Matson sent in this video about police presence on 176A Street. Check out the @CloverdaleNews story soon. pic.twitter.com/q48nRi3oyF — Grace Kennedy (@gracekenn) September 10, 2017

RCMP left the scene around 10:20 p.m.

