RCMP respond to reports of stabbing in Cloverdale

Surrey RCMP say a report of multiple stabbings has turned out to be just a ‘scratch’

Several police cars were on scene in Cloverdale at 176A Street near 58A Avenue on Saturday night, in response to reports of a multiple stabbing incident.

Surrey RCMP say that when units responded, officers discovered one person had received minor injuries, calling it a “scratch.”

According to neighbour Dustin Hurrell, several police vehicles arrived on scene around 10 p.m., along with two K9 units.

RCMP left the scene around 10:20 p.m.

More to come.

