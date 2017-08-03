RCMP officer involved in shooting near Kelowna

On Thursday afternoon officers were involved with a male suspect who had a knife near Duck Lake Road

A lone man was taken to Kelowna General Hospital today after being shot in the shoulder, allegedly by a Kelowna RCMP officer.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) is heading to the scene to investigate.

At approximately 12:30 p.m today, a Kelowna RCMP officer was dispatched to assist a Kelowna city bylaw officer, in attending to a complaint of a homeless camp, on Duck Lake Road, north of Kelowna.

The officers engaged a male camper, who is alleged to have produced a knife, and approached the officers. Efforts were made to de-escalate the situation. Ultimately the Kelowna RCMP officer was unable to resolve the situation and is alleged to have discharged their firearm, striking the male.

A source told the Capital News the man had been shot in the shoulder.

The male has been arrested and transported to a local area hospital, for treatment of serious injuries. Neither of the officers, nor any other members of the public have been injured.

The scene and any evidence have been secured while the IIO have been notified and are deploying to the scene. IIO BC will assume conduct of this investigation as they work to determine if there is a connection to the actions of police and the injuries sustained by the male.

Any potential witnesses of this incident are asked to call the IIO BC at 1-855-446-8477.

RCMP say all aspects and the circumstances of this incident will be subject of independent investigation and verification by the IIO BC.