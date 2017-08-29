RCMP officer with dog unit charged following arrest at Surrey home

An RCMP officer who works with police dogs has been charged with assault, following an arrest at a Surrey home.
Officers, along with the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Services team, were called to a home back on the morning of March 31 to arrest a man in connection with property-related offences, a news release posted online late Tuesday afternoon said.
“Following the arrest, police received information that a police officer may have assaulted the man during the course of the arrest,” the release said.
A charge of assault has been laid against Cpl. Todd Abram. A date for his next court appearance has not yet been set.
The RCMP is also conducting an internal investigation. Abram is on desk duty.