RCMP officer with dog unit charged following arrest at Surrey home

Cpl. Todd Abram with the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Services faces one count of assault

An RCMP officer who works with police dogs has been charged with assault, following an arrest at a Surrey home.

Officers, along with the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Services team, were called to a home back on the morning of March 31 to arrest a man in connection with property-related offences, a news release posted online late Tuesday afternoon said.

“Following the arrest, police received information that a police officer may have assaulted the man during the course of the arrest,” the release said.

A charge of assault has been laid against Cpl. Todd Abram. A date for his next court appearance has not yet been set.

The RCMP is also conducting an internal investigation. Abram is on desk duty.