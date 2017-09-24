RCMP investigate three Surrey shootings in one night

Two reports of shots fired in South Surrey and one in Newton

Police officers on the scene Sunday morning of the initial shooting Saturday evening. (Lance Peverley photo)

Surrey RCMP are investigating three shootings that occurred within 12 hours of each other on Saturday night.

The first had police cordoning off 30 Avenue between 148 Street and 147A just before 6 p.m.

Mounties at the scene told Black Press that no one was injured and that they believed that no one was home at the time.

A series of cones in the middle of 30 Avenue blocked off bullet casings and close to a dozen officers shone flashlights at, and search a yard of, a home on the north side of 30 Avenue.

.@SurreyRCMP have cones up surrounding bullet casings in the middle of 30 Avenue. No one hurt in shooting + police now talking to homeowners pic.twitter.com/mzuODWoYz8 — Kat (@katslepian) September 24, 2017

According to an RCMP news release, another shooting, this one just at 5:21 a.m. Sunday, took place in the 14700 block of 30 Avenue – the same location as the one just hours prior.

The release noted that no victims were found but that the investigation was still in its early stages.

A third shooting took place in the Newton area of Surrey at 5:10 a.m. Sunday. A news release said that Mounties are investigating a shooting in the 8400 block of 121a Street.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. If they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.

More to come.