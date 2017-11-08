RCMP gang unit says it has busted up a major gang’s drug trafficking operations

This picture of the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Unit armored vehicle driving along 32 Avenue in Brookswood Wednesday morning. The ERT was part of a major takedown of a gang unit allegedly trafficking drugs in properties in Langley and Surrey. Photo courtesy of the Brookswood Facebook page

The armed vehicle that residents spotted driving through Brookswood wasn’t a movie prop. It was the real deal, as numerous RCMP units spent Wednesday morning dismantling a Lower Mainland gang’s alleged drug trafficking operations in Langley and Surrey.

Eight people were arrested in relation to search warrants executed at properties in Brookswood and Surrey that are connected to ‘significant drug trafficking and organized crime activity,’ said Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit spokesperson, Sgt. Brenda Winpenny.

Several people on social media mentioned seeing the armoured police vehicle travelling through parts of Langley and speculated about whether it was real or part of a film production. Another person commented that a portion of 208 Street in south Langley was closed while police were at a home in the area.

The evidence seized and the arrests are expected to have a ‘major impact on the overall gang landscape,’ police said.

Wednesday morning investigators with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC), with support from Langley and Surrey RCMP, as well as assistance from the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team, executed several search warrants in the area of Langley and Surrey, in relation to significant alleged drug trafficking and organized crime activity.

“It is too early to speculate on what charges Crown may lay, however, our investigation is focused around alleged drug trafficking and organized crime activity,” said Winpenny.

The investigation into the activity of this criminal group remains ongoing and there is no further information that police are able to publicly provide at this time.

“Today’s search warrants are in relation to an ongoing CFSEU-BC investigation into the alleged drug and gang activity of a Lower Mainland criminal group with ties throughout western Canada,” said Winpenny.

“The evidence seized in the execution of these search warrants will greatly disrupt and impact the illegal activity of this criminal group and its associates, thus having a major impact on the overall gang landscape and any potential threat to public safety.”