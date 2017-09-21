Raymond Lee Caissie to be sentenced for Surrey teen’s murder today

Raymond Lee Caissie is set for sentencing this morning in the murder of Surrey teen Serena Vermeersch. (Photo: RCMP)

Raymond Lee Caissie is set to be sentenced this morning in the 2014 killing of Surrey teenager Serena Vermeersch.

Caissie pleaded guilty last Thursday to second-degree murder, in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster, where sentencing is taking place. He faces the mandatory life sentence and this hearing will set how long he must serve behind bars before he is eligible to apply for parole.

A Surrey Search and Rescue team had found the 17-year-old girl’s body on Sept. 16, 2014, near railway tracks in the 14600-block of 66th Avenue in Sullivan. She’d been reported missing the day before, by her mom.

Crown seeking 17 year parole inelibility for confessed killer Raymond Lee Caissie #surreybc — Tom Zytaruk (@tomzytaruk) September 21, 2017

Court hearing Serena Vermeersch, 17, was riding bus home and Caissie was on same bus. He followed her for four blocks when she got off — Tom Zytaruk (@tomzytaruk) September 21, 2017

Caissie, 46, multiple convictions since 1980s including 3 unlawful escapes. #surreybc — Tom Zytaruk (@tomzytaruk) September 21, 2017

Crown prosecutor Colleen Stewart on Caissie: "His background is abysmal." #surreybc — Tom Zytaruk (@tomzytaruk) September 21, 2017

Caissie, 43 at the time, was arrested the following week in Vancouver and charged with second-degree murder. He has spent most of his life behind bars for sexual assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, robbery, theft, and other crimes.

The Corrections Branch put out a public notification bulletin on Caissie on June 14, 2013, revealing that the “high-risk sexual and violent offender” was “currently on bail supervision” and living in Surrey.

Dianne Watts, Surrey’s mayor at the time, had predicted he would re-offend and expressed outrage that he’d been released into her community.

Corporal Frank Jang, of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Unit, said police and Crown Counsel “worked tirelessly to secure all of the evidence relevant to this investigation. A guilty plea, in any homicide investigation, speaks to the efforts and dedication from all agencies involved.”

Surrey RCMP Staff Sergeant Dale Carr recalled Surrey residents outrage at the time of the murder. “This was a tragic and senseless act that devastated a family. The Surrey RCMP High Risk Team played a key role in identifying Caissie which led to his arrest just days after the murder.”



