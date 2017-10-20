Rainfall warning issued across Lower Mainland into the weekend

50 to 70 mm of rain expected to fall starting overnight Friday and into Sunday morning

Might be best to stay indoors this weekend.

Environment Canada has issued another rainfall warning, this time expected to last until Saturday afternoon.

Heavy rain is forecast to hit Vancouver Island overnight, before making its way to the mainland.

Showers will intensify Saturday afternoon and evening – with 50 to 70 mm of rain expected to fall depending on location, Environment Canada said in a statement.

By Sunday, forecasts suggest only a few showers will be lingering come Sunday.

