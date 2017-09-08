Rain puts an end to heat wave across the Lower Mainland

Rainboot season has reached the Lower Mainland

For all those who have completed rain dances the past few weeks: your wishes have been answered.

Showers hit parts of the Lower Mainland Friday morning, offering a reprieve to an unseasonably dry summer in the region.

Environment Canada says therw will be chances of showers in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley through the weekend.

Smoke advisories and air quality warnings have impacted residents on several occasions this summer, due to wildfires burning in the other regions in the province and the U.S.

Most Read