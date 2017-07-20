Premier John Horgan appoints new ICBC, BC Hydro chairs

Joy MacPhail, a former NDP health minister, endorses Vancouver-Kingsway MLA Adrian Dix for NDP leader in 2011 (Black Press)

Premier John Horgan has appointed new board members for key Crown corporations BC Hydro and the Insurance Corporation of B.C.

Former NDP cabinet minister Joy MacPhail takes over as chair of the ICBC board, replacing former B.C. Liberal cabinet minister Barry Penner.

Kenneth G. Peterson replaces Brad Bennett, advisor to former premier Christy Clark, as chair of the BC Hydro board. Peterson is a veteran of the electricity industry who has spent the last 10 years as CEO of Powerex, BC Hydro’s marketing and electricity trading subsidiary.

