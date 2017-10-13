Preliminary inquiry set in South Surrey targeted-shooting case

Fours days in July set aside to hear evidence

A preliminary hearing in the case of accused senior to be heard next July in Surrey Provincial Court. (File photo)

A preliminary inquiry has been scheduled for a Surrey senior charged in connection with what police described as a targeted shooting near the Pacific Highway border.

According to online court records, four days have been set aside at Surrey Provincial Court – July 24-27 – for the proceedings.

A preliminary inquiry is used to determine if there is enough evidence to warrant a trial.

Police were called to the 1300-block of 176 Street around 7:15 p.m., June 3, after a man was shot, suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

Police shut down 176 Street between 8 and 16 avenues while a police negotiator attempted to contact the suspect.

Police said the incident was a dispute that occurred between two men who were known to each other.

The next day, police announced charges against a 70-year-old Kenneth Albert Turpin, including aggravated assault and unlawfully discharge a firearm.