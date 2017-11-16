(File photo)

‘Potentially life-threatening injuries’ after South Surrey crash

Road closures on 24th Ave. and Croydon Drive as Surrey RCMP investigate

Police have roads closed this morning after a serious crash in South Surrey.

The three-vehicle collision happened at approximately 12:21 a.m. at the intersection of 24th Avenue and Croydon Drive.

Surrey RCMP say there are “serious potentially life threatening injuries” as a result of the collision. No details on victims or injuries have been released.

Police say 24th Avenue is closed between the Highway 99 overpasss east bound and 160th Street west bound.

South and north bound traffic on Croydon Drive is also closed.

“The public are requested to avoid the area until further notice,” police advise in a release.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.

Previous story
VIDEO: War over a ‘crime-ridden’ walkway in Surrey
Next story
Detox not the answer for opioid crisis, says chief medical officer

Just Posted

‘Potential life-threatening injuries’ after South Surrey crash

Road closures on 24th Ave. and Croydon Drive as Surrey RCMP investigate

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer in South Surrey to ‘greet supporters’

Event also serves as campaign launch for South Surrey-White Rock candidate Kerry-Lynne Findlay

Treasured Cloverdale thrift store to close this December after years of giving back to community

Eversafe Ranch Thrift Store closing after $2,000 a month rent hike

‘Relaxed performance’ of panto a first for Surrey, theatre company says

Special night Dec. 21 for staging of ‘Sinbad, the Pirate and the Dinosaur’

Pitt Meadows councillor’s victim wants vote to replace him now

Council chooses against byelection to replace David Murray

VIDEO: War over a ‘crime-ridden’ walkway in Surrey

Residents ‘flabbergasted’ after Surrey builds wheelchair access for walkway while ignoring safety requests like lighting

Vancouver Giants double up on Red Deer Rebels for third straight win

Home squad stuck with it against the determined Rebels

Angelina Jolie urges UN to renew efforts to stop sexual violence in war

While in B.C., Jolie listed the promises, laws that have failed to eliminate sexual violence in war

Driver fined after iPhone, tablet tied to steering wheel

But instead of issue a ticket, Vancouver police officer educated driver on safety

Protesters pose as reporters to interrupt Trudeau’s speech

Anti-pipline protesters escorted by Vancouver police away from Trudeau media event

Site C dam benefits undersold, consultant says

Union group hires former Columbia Power CEO to study project

New housing for homeless in the Okanagan

Vernon’s Howard House expanding with 45-bed shelter plus a 53-unit supportive housing project announced

VIDEO: B.C. boy collecting funds for Children’s Hospital

‘They’re gonna get toys and I think they’re gonna be really happy,’ says Carson Walton

Loblaws closing 22 stores, launching home delivery ahead of ‘difficult year’

“We are excited about our future. But…we expect 2018 will be a difficult year,” said Galen G. Weston, Loblaw CEO.

Most Read