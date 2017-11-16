‘Potentially life-threatening injuries’ after South Surrey crash

Road closures on 24th Ave. and Croydon Drive as Surrey RCMP investigate

Police have roads closed this morning after a serious crash in South Surrey.

The three-vehicle collision happened at approximately 12:21 a.m. at the intersection of 24th Avenue and Croydon Drive.

Surrey RCMP say there are “serious potentially life threatening injuries” as a result of the collision. No details on victims or injuries have been released.

Police say 24th Avenue is closed between the Highway 99 overpasss east bound and 160th Street west bound.

South and north bound traffic on Croydon Drive is also closed.

“The public are requested to avoid the area until further notice,” police advise in a release.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.