Police watchdog deployed to officer-involved shooting in Vancouver

A man in his 30s is in critical condition after shooting near West 18 Avenue and Manitoba Street

B.C.’s police watchdog has been deployed to an officer-involved shooting in Vancouver that has left one man in critical condition.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. – which conducts investigations into officer-related incidents where someone is injured or killed – is reviewing a shooting at a residence near West 18 Avenue and Manitoba Street that happened Saturday afternoon.

IIO investigators have been deployed to an officer involved shooting in Vancouver. More details in due course — IIOBC (@iiobc) September 24, 2017

According to a statement released by Vancouver Police, officers encountered a distraught man‎ in his early 30s who allegedly confronted them with a weapon.‎

Police attempted to negotiate with the man and used “less-lethal options to disarm him” but subsequently shot the man, the VPD said. The man was rushed to hospital.

No officers were injured.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.