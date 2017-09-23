Police watchdog deployed to officer-involved shooting in Vancouver

B.C.’s police watchdog has been deployed to an officer-involved shooting in Vancouver that has left one man in critical condition.
The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. – which conducts investigations into officer-related incidents where someone is injured or killed – is reviewing a shooting at a residence near West 18 Avenue and Manitoba Street that happened Saturday afternoon.
According to a statement released by Vancouver Police, officers encountered a distraught man in his early 30s who allegedly confronted them with a weapon.
Police attempted to negotiate with the man and used “less-lethal options to disarm him” but subsequently shot the man, the VPD said. The man was rushed to hospital.
No officers were injured.
