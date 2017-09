Bodies of a man and a woman in their 60s were found in a Marpole home

Vancouver police are investigating a double homicide after a man and a woman were found dead in a Marpole home.

Const. Jason Doucette says investigators have not yet determined a motive for the killings.

Police were called to the home around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday to check on the well being of the residents, who were in their 60s.

Doucette says police and the coroner’s service were working to confirm the identities of the victims and notify relatives.

The Canadian Press