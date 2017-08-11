VIDEO: ‘Routine search warrant’ leads to ERT breaking down door in South Surrey

Surrey police raided a home near the 18 Avenue and 156 Street intersection in South Surrey just after 10 a.m. this morning (Friday).

The RMCP’s Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team was also on the scene, along with a tactical armoured vehicle, but left about 10:45 a.m.

Prior to that, officers with rifles were visible heading through a hedge towards a home, along with the RCMP canine unit.

“I heard the dogs barking and then I heard the stun grenade go off and a cloud of smoke,” said Hans Hendriks, who lives in a home that backs onto the property that was raided. “I looked out the back and I saw a couple SWAT guys climb up a ladder. There’s a balcony in the back and some stairs coming up there.

“There was one or two of (officers) with their rifles and a third one arrived with a ram and knocked the door open. They went in and came out a few minutes later with a woman. A woman with red hair, they handcuffed her.”

Hendriks says a woman and a man live in the house, but he did not see the man during the police activity.

An officer on the scene told PAN that police were there as a result of a “routine search warrant.”

“If it’s routine then I’m moving somewhere else,” Hendriks said.

Hendriks said he doesn’t know what will come of it, but he hopes police found what they were searching for.

“I hope they get the bastards, if they are bastards. And I hope they don’t, if they’re just your average couple with two pit-bulls, died hair and Harley Davidson vests.”

More to come….