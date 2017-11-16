UPDATE: Woman, 19, seriously injured in pedestrian crash in Newton

Police are investigating at 64th Avenue and 126th Street and traffic is being re-routed

A 19-year-old woman was seriously injured when she was struck by a pickup truck in Newton this morning.

The driver, described as a middle-aged woman, remained at the scene.

Police have closed 64th Avenue and 126th Street in Newton as the investigate and are recommending that motorists use 72nd Avenue or Highway 10 as alternative routes.

To the end of October this year there were 113 pedestrian-related crashes, with five fatalities and eight involving serious injuries.


