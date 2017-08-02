Body found in burned-out SUV in South Surrey

Police initially called to 18700-block of 24 Avenue Wednesday morning to a report of vehicle on fire

The intersection of 24 Avenue and 184 Street Wednesday morning. (Nick Greenizan photo)

A body was found by Surrey RCMP in a burned out SUV in South Surrey Wednesday morning.

Police are on the scene, in the 18700-block of 24 Avenue, after originally being called out after a report of a vehicle on fire at 12:20 a.m.

Road crews and RCMP have closed the street in between 184 and 188 streets.

According to a news release issued at 8:30 a.m., police expect to have the area surrounding the scene “cordoned off for a significant amount of time.”The Integrated Homocide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called in, and is working alongside Surrey RCMP.

“Police are currently in the evidence gathering phase,” the release notes.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation can call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

More to come…

