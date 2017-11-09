VIDEO: Road rage with possible shots fired leads to arrest at 200 Street at 72 Avenue

At least one young man arrested after minor crash at intersection

A man was arrested at 72 Avenue and 200 Street on Nov. 9. Shane MacKichan photo.

One man was arrested at the intersection of 200 Street and 72 Avenue following a road rage incident on Thursday morning that may have involved shots being fired at a woman’s vehicle.

At 10:25 a.m., a woman called Surrey RCMP alleging that another vehicle was being driven erratically. She said someone inside the vehicle had shot at her vehicle in the 19200 block of 72 Avenue.

Video by Shane MacKichan

The suspect vehicle drove off and she pulled over to call police. The woman was not injured during the incident, Surrey RCMP confirmed.

Coincidentally, the same suspect vehicle was involved in a relatively minor accident nearby at the intersection of 200 Street and 72 Ave. a short time later.

Officers, who believe impairment is a factor in the crash, discovered this was the same vehicle reported in the alleged road rage incident and arrested the driver as a result.

Surrey RCMP General Investigation Unit is leading this investigation. Both vehicles have been seized for forensic analysis and a neighbourhood canvass for more witnesses or video surveillance will be conducted. Surrey RCMP officers will also be investigating the crash.

“The investigation is just getting underway, and as such no formal charges have been laid as of yet,” said Cpl. Scotty Schumann.

“If you see a motor vehicle offence, pull over when it’s safe. Contact your local police with as much information as possible including vehicle description and direction of travel.”

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.